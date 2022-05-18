Headmistress of a government school in Assam has been arrested by the police.

The headmistress of the government school in Assam has been arrested for allegedly carrying beef to the school.

Dalima Nessa, the arrested headmistress, works at the Hurkachungi ME School in Goalpara district of Assam.

Nessa, the headmistress allegedly brought beef to the school on the day of Gunotsav in Assam.

According to reports, the headmistress has been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Assam.

Nessa was questioned by the police in Lakhipur area of Goalpara district of Assam after a colleague of her allegedly noticed Nessa with beef during lunch hour and complained about the same.