A moderate intensity earthquake shook Assam on Wednesday evening.

The earthquake that shook Assam was measured at 4.2 magnitude in richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Morigaon district in Assam.

No loss of life, injury or damage to property was reported from any part of Assam due to the earthquake.

Earthquake details:

Date & time: May 18, 2022, 4:45pm

Epicentre: Morigaon, Assam

Magnitude: 4.2 in richter scale

Depth: 10.0 km

Epicentre latitude / longitude: 26.28408°N / 92.19011°E