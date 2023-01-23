Imphal: Three Myanmar nationals have escaped from a temporary jail at Shavdan Mandap in Manipur’s Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar, police said Monday.

Three Myanmar nationals identified as Winmintay 28, Win Naing Thon, 27, and Biaka,17, son of Usawelh, a Myanmar national now living in Kawnpui, Mizoram were missing since 8 a.m. on Sunday, said an official.

According to police, Biaka was brought to the jail on March 29, 2021, and Winmintay and Win Naing Thon on April 7 of that year.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the escaped prison inmates.

Official sources said there were 45 inmates, including nine children, in the temporary jail and those two women inmates had died.

A total of 84 Myanmarese were detained by the Manipur police from different areas of the Churachandpur district during the period from 2021 to 2022 after they entered Manipur illegally following the coup in Myanmar.

Amongst the 84 Myanmarese, 24 were children, 25 were men, and 35 were women.

They are languishing in the temporary jail, the sources said.