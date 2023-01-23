Imphal: The north-eastern state of Manipur on Monday registered minor seismic activity.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit the Bishnupur district in Manipur on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 4.8 occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:12 PM (local time).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 79km WNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India,” said National Center for Seismology.

However, no loss of life or property was reported in the region.