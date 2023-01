DIPHU: A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported from West Karbi Anglong in Assam.

The small intensity earthquake took place at around 11:28 pm on Sunday.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km.

No casualty or injury to any person was reported in the incident.

Notably, Assam is among the states in the Northeast that falls under high seismic zone.