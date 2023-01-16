AIZAWL: At least two individuals, both Myanmar nationals, have been apprehended in an operation by the security forces in Mizoram.

The two Myanmar individuals have been held by the security forces in Mizoram after recovering war like stores from their possession.

Acting on a specific information, a combined team of Assam Rifles, Mizoram police and customs department recovered the war-like stores in Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

Two Myanmar nationals were apprehended in connection with the recovery, a statement from the Assam Rifles stated.

The war-like stores included 100 detonators and 8 rolls of detonating cord, it said.

In another operation, the combined team also recovered 6.35 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 4.69 lakh near Zote village in Champhai district of Mizoram on Sunday.

The two Myanmar nationals were apprehended for possessing the contraband, the Assam Rifles said.

The four accused and recovered items were handed over to the Mizoram police and custom department, it said.