Morbi: After days of the Morbi bridge tragedy, a lawyers’ body in Gujarat has announced that they would not represent the accused involved in the incident.

As per the body, they would not even take the case or represent the nine persons arrested in connection with the incident.

It may be mentioned that at least 135 people were killed in the horrific bridge collapse at Morbi in Gujarat.

Also Read: Assam: At least half a kilo of heroin seized in Karimganj

Over 100 people have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

5 FACTS ABOUT THE COLLAPSE OF THE MORBI SUSPENSION BRIDGE:

1) The bridge was reopened on October 26 after renovation.

The bridge was kept closed for public for seven months for renovation works.

A private trust named Oreva renovated the bridge after getting the government tender, reports claim.

2) The company did not take a fitness certificate from the Municipal authorities before opening the bridge, NDTV reported

3) In a video doing the rounds on social media, many people were seen jumping and running on the bridge which led to the unprecedented swaying of the bridge.

Also Read: 60 dead, scores injured as bridge over Machchhu River at Morbi in Gujarat collapses

4) Gujarat police books bridge maintenance agency for “culpable homicide”.

“An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (abettor present when offense is committed) of the India Penal Code (IPC),” said Morbi police.

5) The Morbi cable bridge in Gujarat was inaugurated on February 20, 1879 by then Governor of Bombay Richard Temple.