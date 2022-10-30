AHMEDABAD: At least 60 people have died after more than 350 people fell into the Macchu River when a century-old suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday evening.

Police said around 100 people are still feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river.

According to reports, the bridge is a local picnic spot that sees huge crowds on weekends and other holidays.

Rescue operations have been launched by the government authorities immediately after the mishap.

As per initial reports, the cable bridge was restarted five days ago after renovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel over the incident and took stock of the situation on ground.

The Prime Minister has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.