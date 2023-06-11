Vellore: In a shocking incident, the wife of an Army jawan has come forward with serious allegations of being attacked, molested, and verbally abused by more than 40 individuals.

The incident took place in Vellore, Tamil Nadu where the victim and her family have been residing.

Recounting the horrifying ordeal, the jawan’s wife stated, “More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me, using obscene language. They also touched me inappropriately. They are not letting our family live in peace. They are threatening me.”

Earlier on the same day, the jawan had reported that his wife was subjected to physical assault, stripped half-naked, and severely beaten.

Upon receiving the complaint, Superintendent of Police, Thiruvannamalai, Karthikeyan, confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) had been filed under the relevant sections of the law.

Two of the accused, identified as Ramu and Hariprasad, have already been apprehended by the police.

While the preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a “civil dispute,” authorities are conducting a thorough probe to ascertain the complete details and circumstances surrounding the incident.