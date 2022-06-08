A 16-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed his mother after she stopped him from playing PUBG.

The boy allegedly shot dead his mother and hid her body for at least two days at the home in Lucknow.

Police in Uttar Pradesh informed that the boy killed his mother by shooting her with his father’s licensed revolver on Sunday.

The boy killed his mother following a heated argument between the two over the game, UP police informed.

The 16-year-old was addicted to PUBG and couldn’t take his mother stopping him from playing the game, police said.

The deceased mother was shot in the head allegedly by her son, leading to her death.

Police said that the teenaged boy hid his mother’s body in a room and stayed at home with his nine-year-old sister for two days.

Notably, the boy sprayed room fresheners to conceal the foul smell of the decomposing body of his mother.

The father of the boy is an Army official, currently posted in West Bengal.

The neighbours informed the boy’s father about the foul smell over the phone, who in turn called up the local police to check the matter.

When the police arrived at the home of the Army official at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, they recovered the semi-decomposed body of his wife in an air-conditioned room.

ADCP of East Lucknow police – Qasim Abidi said that the accused boy “cooked a fake story” about his mother being killed by an electrician.

Meanwhile, Lucknow police ACP Archana Singh said: “A forensic team was called on the spot which told us that the woman was shot in the head from close range and then her body was kept in an air-conditioned room to conceal the crime.”

Following this, the police questioned the nine-year old sister of the accused boy, who narrated the entire sequence of events.

Subsequently, the accused boy has been taken into custody and has reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.