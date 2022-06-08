A women’s body in Arunachal Pradesh has claimed that “Bangladeshi migrants are pushing drugs paddling” in the frontier state.

Women Against Social Evils (WASE) president during an event at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh raised concern over alleged smuggling of drugs into the state from Assam’s Jonai and Leku-Jhelum areas.

“We have confirmed that Bangladeshi migrants living along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh are primely involved in spreading drug addictions among youths of Arunachal Pradesh,” WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang said.

The WASE leader also urged chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to launch a crack down on “illegal Bangladeshi settlers along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border who are mainly involved in drug paddling in the region”.

Meanwhile, WASE secretary – Joya Tasung Moyong said that women in villages of Arunachal Pradesh need to form anti-drug committees to fight the menace of drugs.

Both Yamik and Joya said that people residing near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border areas need to be extra vigilant in regards to movements of drug paddlers.

They claimed that drug paddlers target youths from Arunachal villages and towns like Rani, Sille-Oyan, Pasighat, Mebo and even far flung towns like Aalo in West Siang and Yingkiong in Upper Siang district.