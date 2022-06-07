Transportation of 10 “domestic elephants” were cleared by the authorities in Arunachal Pradesh after the trucks that were ferrying the jumbos were intercepted by the volunteers of the Adi students’ union in the state’s East Siang district.

The volunteers of the Adi students’ union had stopped the trucks transporting the 10 “domestic elephants”, suspecting illegal animal trafficking.

However, the police and forest authorities in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh cleared the transportation of the elephants after the drivers of the trucks produced valid documents, including a permit from the chief wildlife wardens of Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Elephants loaded in trucks most of them registered in Rajasthan were held held by Adisu youth volunteers at Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat Town around 1pm last night. 2 Fortunners were escorting the truck cavalcade. @ParveenKaswan @elephantjournal @wildlifeindia1 @CSEINDIA pic.twitter.com/CoWDxWlNr1 — Raymond Kharmujai (@RKharmujai) June 6, 2022

Notably, the 10 “domestic elephants” were ‘bought’ by the Radhe Krishna temple elephant welfare trust from different owners in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Arunachal CM stresses low-carbon mobility to tackle climate change

Among the 10 elephants, seven are male and three female.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Community Consideration has raised suspicion over transportation of the elephants demanding arrest of “those involved in the illegal transportation and smuggling of elephants from our state to other state”.

Notably, many in Arunachal Pradesh as well as Assam have expressed displeasure over such whiffing of animals from Northeast to other parts of the country.

There have been several instances where elephants from Northeast states were ill-treated in other states.