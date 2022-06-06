Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday called for immediate attention to deal with climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution.

He also appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities to tackle the environmental issues through low carbon mobility, waste and plastics management and local sustainability.

“Three planet emergencies – climate change, biodiversity and nature loss and pollution and waste – cry for immediate attention. On #WorldEnvironmentDay I call upon citizens to join hands to tackle them through low carbon mobility; waste and plastics Mngmt & local sustainability,” Khandu twitted.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, he planted a sapling and appealed to all to do their best to “protect and preserve the natural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh”.

“Our mother nature nourishes us and helps in our well-being at every point and the responsibility of saving her lies on all of us…No better pleasure than nurturing Mother Earth and doing our own very tiny bits to add to her beauty & plenty,” he said.