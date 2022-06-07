UDALGURI: A 16-year-old HSLC candidate from Tangla town in Udalguri district of Assam allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear the exams conducted by SEBA.

The girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping infront of a train at Hahinigaon village near Tangla town in Udalguri district of Assam on Tuesday evening.

Results for the HSLC exam held in Assam recently were declared by the SEBA on Tuesday morning.

The deceased girl student has been identified as Jemy Sarania.

“We have recovered the body of the girl and sent it for post-mortem to Udalguri civil hospital,” a Tangla GRP official informed.

Pertinently, the victim was a promising dancer and model and had participated in a number of fashion shows in a number of places.