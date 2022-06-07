DIBRUGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, on Tuesday, staged a demonstration in Dibrugarh district of Assam over the alleged “PPE kits scam”.

The AAP has demanded resignation of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged involvement in the “PPE kits scam”.

The Assam AAP workers, holding placards and banners, chanted slogans against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and demanded a high-level inquiry against him over the allegations.

Notably, the Assam unit of AAP, on Monday, had filed an FIR at the Latasil police station in Guwahati against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and a few businessmen, alleging their involvement in a scam committed during procurement of PPE kits and sanitisers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Back in 2020, Himanta Biswa Sarma was serving as a health minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government.

Earlier, senior AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia had accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of indulging in corruption by giving contracts to supply PPE kits above market rates to his wife’s firm and son’s business partners in 2020.