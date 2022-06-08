Terrorist organisation – Al Qaeda has threatened to carry out suicide bombings in different parts of India.

This threat by the Al Qaeda comes as an aftermath to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s recent ‘insulting’ remarks on Prophet Mohammad in a TV show.

The Al Qaeda has issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in different Indian cities to avenge the ‘insult’ to the Prophet.

Meanwhile, central intelligence agencies have been put on high alert following the threat by the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The Al Qaeda, in its threat letter, stated that it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Al Qaeda said that it would carry out suicide bombings in India to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”.

All the Indian states have been apprised by intelligence agencies about the bombings threat and have been asked to be on high alert.

What the Al Qaeda letter says?

“A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al Mujtaba, and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers, Sayyidah Ayesha bint Abu Bakr as Siddeeq in the most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslim all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.

We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying Indian that we should fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we should urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet, we should kill those who affront our Prophet and we should bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet.

The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments.”