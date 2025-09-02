Questions have arisen about the presence of Vantara’s lawyers during the hearing, particularly while the SIT Chairperson, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, was hearing from a journalist

Guwahati: The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), established to investigate allegations against Reliance-owned Vantara, held a hearing in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sources said that during the hearing at the Taj Palace hotel, the SIT listened to allegations from various individuals, including journalists.

The team also accepted documents related to alleged anomalies in the transfer of animals, specifically elephants from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and seized exotic animals from the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati to Vantara.

The SIT also heard from officials of the Central Zoo Authority and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest.

Lawyers representing Vantara also deposed before the SIT.

Journalist M. Rajsekhar, who published an investigative report on Vantara in Himal Southasian, and Northeast Now Executive Editor Mahesh Deka also participated in the hearing.

Both journalists raised several allegations regarding the transfer of elephants and submitted supporting documents.

However, questions have arisen about the presence of Vantara’s lawyers during the hearing, particularly while the SIT Chairperson, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, was hearing from a journalist.

The question was raised as to why Vantara’s lawyers were allowed to be present when the hearing was underway, as they should have had no part in it.

The SIT was formed after two public interest litigations accused Vantara of illegal animal acquisitions, cruelty to captive animals, and financial irregularities. The SIT comprises Justice Jasti Chelameswar (Retd.), Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (Retd.), former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Anish Gupta (IRS, Additional Commissioner of Customs).

The panel is required to submit its report by September 12, ahead of the next Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 15, 2025.