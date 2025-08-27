Guwahati: Credibility questions are being raised about a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate Vantara, also known Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The Supreme Court on Monday formed the four-member SIT, led by former apex court judge Jasti Chelameswar, to look into allegations against Vantara, a project run by Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The SIT also includes former high court judge Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Additional Commissioner of Customs Anish Gupta.

However, Anish Gupta’s inclusion in the team has raised eyebrows. Gupta, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2009 batch, was suspended in August 2013 while serving as an assistant commissioner of Customs in Mumbai.

The suspension came after allegations surfaced that he demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a paper importer to clear a consignment, a demand that was later reportedly reduced to Rs 50 lakh.

With these past allegations, questions are being asked about Gupta’s moral authority and ability to conduct a transparent investigation into a high-profile case.

The SIT is scheduled to hold its first official meeting in Delhi tomorrow ( August 28, 2024) after an informal discussion among members on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court, hearing two public interest litigations (PILs), constituted the SIT to address various allegations. These included claims of irregularities at Vantara based on media reports and complaints from NGOs and wildlife organizations regarding non-compliance with laws and the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants.

The court has tasked the SIT with examining and reporting on Vantara’s acquisition of animals, compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, adherence to zoo rules, and its handling of import-export laws and other legal requirements, including the International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES).