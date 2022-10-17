Kanpur: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was arrested after he allegedly killed a stray dog with a brick.

The man claimed that he had killed the dog because he became irritated with the canine’s barking.

The accused identified as Jackie was caught on CCTV mercilessly killing the animal.

The police said they a shopkeeper submitted the CCTV footage to the police.

In the video, it was seen that the accused had walked right to the dog and then threw a brick on its head killing it instantly on the spot.

The police based on the footage tracked down Jackie and arrested him.

He was booked for animal cruelty.

After being arrested he told the police about him being upset with the dog’s constant barking and so he killed it.

It may be mentioned that earlier at least 18 dogs were killed in a village of Andhra Pradesh.

The dogs were poisoned by a man who claimed that the village head had directed him to do so.