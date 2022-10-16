GUWAHATI: An adorable video of a wild elephant ‘playing’ at a children’s park in Narengi cantonment in Guwahati of Assam has left the internet in awe.

The viral video shows the elephant playing at the swing area of the children’s park in Narengi cantonment in Guwahati, Assam.

In the video, the elephant is also seen kicking the swings with his back legs.

WATCH:

Earlier, in the month of September, a similar video emerged in the social media that garnered much attention among netizens.

In the video, the wild elephant was seen pushing a car parked at a location in Guwahati city of Assam for fun.

Notably, with rapid urbanisation, the issue of human-elephant conflicts across Assam has also seen a spike.

From 1980 to 2003, as many as 1010 people in Assam and more than 1150 people across Northeast have died from human–elephant conflicts.