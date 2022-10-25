Ranchi: A fire on a bus in Jharkhand’s Ranchi claimed the lives of two persons.

The two were charred to death after the fire broke out in a bus last midnight.

The incident was reported from the state’s busiest terminuses at Khadgarha in the Lower Bazar police station area.

The incident is now being investigated by the police.

However, as per primary investigation, the cause of the fire has been suspected to be burning candles inside the bus.

The deceased have been identified as the driver of the bus, Madan Mahto, 50, and Ibrahim, 25, the helper.

Of them, the driver was a resident of Gumla and Ibrahim was from Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district.

Both of them were said to be sleeping inside the bus and were suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The bus was completely destroyed in the fire.