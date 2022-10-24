GUWAHATI: A young man from Assam died of cardiac arrest while watching the ICC T20 world cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Sivasagar district of Assam.

The deceased man from Assam has been identified as 34-year-old Bitu Gogoi.

The police in Sivasagar district of Assam has informed that Bitu Gogoi suffered a cardiac arrest while watching the India vs Pakistan T20 word cup match at a cinema hall, where the match was broadcasted live.

While watching the match, Bitu Gogoi from Assam suddenly fell unconscious and collapsed on the ground.

His friends immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to doctors, Gogoi suffered a cardiac arrest due to the extreme level of noise pollution that was created in the cinema hall during the cricket match.

Meanwhile, the police in Sivasagar district in Assam has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the family members of Bitu Gogoi, he was healthy and did not suffer from any health issues.