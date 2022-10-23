India has defeated Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 world cup 2022 on Sunday.
Needing 16 runs of the last over of the match, India reached the target in the last ball of the match.
India defeated Pakistan by four wickets.
Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning run of the last ball of the match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Virat Kohli was the standout performer scoring 82 runs of 53.
Virat Kohli played one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 world cups.
India got off to the worst possible start and were in trouble throughout the chase of 160 runs.
India remained out of the game for the majority part in the chase but eventually managed to clinch the last-ball thriller.
Winning the toss, India put Pakistan in to bat first.
The men in green finished their quote of 20 overs at 159/8, courtesy of fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed as well as some late hitting from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.
