India has defeated Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 world cup 2022 on Sunday.

Needing 16 runs of the last over of the match, India reached the target in the last ball of the match.

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning run of the last ball of the match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Virat Kohli was the standout performer scoring 82 runs of 53.

Virat Kohli played one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 world cups.

India got off to the worst possible start and were in trouble throughout the chase of 160 runs.

India remained out of the game for the majority part in the chase but eventually managed to clinch the last-ball thriller.

Phenomenal effort by Team India against Pakistan in Melbourne today.



Virat Kohli played one of the finest innings of his life! This incredible victory has delighted all Indian cricket fans around the world. Congratulations to Team India on this spectacular victory. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 23, 2022

This is a Virat Diwali for us.



Congratulations Team India ??#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/ouJYjnc7IT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2022

India’s VIRAT Diwali! Thank you for the fireworks and the superb win Team India! Was a pleasure to see the smoke free fireworks on the field from King Kohli! #INDvsPAK2022 — Priyanka Chaturvedi?? (@priyankac19) October 23, 2022

Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Take a bow @imVkohli ?? An innings for the ages. Congratulations team India ???? #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Z4aXVfb2wV — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 23, 2022

Winning the toss, India put Pakistan in to bat first.

The men in green finished their quote of 20 overs at 159/8, courtesy of fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed as well as some late hitting from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

