New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly killing a six-year-old boy as a human sacrifice in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.

The men killed the minor by slitting his throat.

Police said that the accused men have confessed to the crime and were identified as Vijay and Amar.

Of the accused, Vijay claimed that he had consumed ganja before the crime.

He claimed that after consuming the ganja he dreamt that Lord Shiva had asked for sacrificing a child.

He claimed that after the dream he went out and found the minor on the street nearby. He then picked him up and took him to his room.

There he murdered the child by slitting his throat.

The police said that they had received a complaint from a local in the area about the incident and on searching, they found the dead body at a construction site.

The police team immediately initiated an investigation and based on statements by people nearby, they tracked down the two accused.