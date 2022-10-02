Guwahati: The official Twitter handle of the Directorate of Information Public Relations (DIPR), which is responsible for the promotion of the Assam government’s projects, was hacked on Saturday evening.

The account (@diprassam) was displaying the profile image of Microstrategy owner and cryptocurrency investor Michael Saylor.

Later the IT professionals recovered the account partially. Now the security features of all social media accounts are being reviewed.

“We regret to inform that our Twitter account (@diprassam) has been compromised. Although we have partially restored it, we would like to keep our followers informed to restrain themselves from following tweets from this account until we are confirmed of its complete official restoration,” said a statement.