Guwahati: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agartala (Tripura)-Akhaura (Bangladesh) Cross Border Rail Link Project, along with the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project, in a virtual ceremony at 11 AM on November 1.

The trial run for the project is scheduled for tomorrow.

The railway project, connecting Agartala in India and Akhaura in Bangladesh, is a crucial initiative nearing completion.

The 15.064 km-long line (5.05 km in India and 10.014 km in Bangladesh) will incorporate an international immigration station at Nischintapur, facilitating dual gauge operations for passenger and goods interchange between the two countries.

The project encompasses one major bridge and three minor bridges.

Upon completion, the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, currently at about 31 hours, will be significantly reduced to just 10 hours.

This development is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, foster growth in small-scale industries in the border region, and promote tourism in India’s northeastern state of Tripura.

Additionally, it will expedite the import and export of goods and enable local producers to reach international markets more efficiently.

The Indian Railways has proactively allocated Rs 153.84 crores from its budget to accelerate the Agartala-Akhaura connectivity project.