Assam Meghalaya Imphal, October 29, 2023: Several betel leaves in bamboo baskets imported into Manipur from Assam via Mizoram were taken away by the male village volunteers and destroyed these items in a fire by the Meira Paibis (women vigilante groups) at Moirang Lamkhai in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday night, official sources said. As many as 10 baskets of betel leaves in bamboo baskets were reportedly transported by one alleged smuggler namely Md Abdul Khalip, 34, from Silchar (Assam) via Aizawl (Mizoram). The betel leaves were to be transported to Imphal via Aizawl, Churachandpur, and Kwakta village on Saturday. After receiving a piece of information that Md Abdul Khalip, a resident of Kwakta village, Bishnupur district of Manipur was engaged in the transportation of betel leaves, the village volunteers waylaid the transportation. They confiscated the imported items and then handed them over to the women vigilante groups. Since then, the Meira Paibis of Bishnpur district set the betel leaves in bamboo baskets on the bonfire and destroyed them in the presence of media men at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. A leader of the Meira Paibis, Geeta Devi appealed to the people especially the Muslims (Manipuri) and the Kukis not to indulge in the transportation of such items against the backdrop of the ongoing communal violence in the state. Betel leaves are mostly consumed in Manipur and by some emigrants. They are consumed as betel quid or in paan. The betel plant is an evergreen perennial with glossy heart-shaped leaves and white catkin. The demand for betel leaves is very high in Manipur.
Representative image

Guwahati: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agartala (Tripura)-Akhaura (Bangladesh) Cross Border Rail Link Project, along with the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project, in a virtual ceremony at 11 AM on November 1.

The trial run for the project is scheduled for tomorrow.

The railway project, connecting Agartala in India and Akhaura in Bangladesh, is a crucial initiative nearing completion.

The 15.064 km-long line (5.05 km in India and 10.014 km in Bangladesh) will incorporate an international immigration station at Nischintapur, facilitating dual gauge operations for passenger and goods interchange between the two countries.

The project encompasses one major bridge and three minor bridges.

Upon completion, the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, currently at about 31 hours, will be significantly reduced to just 10 hours.

This development is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, foster growth in small-scale industries in the border region, and promote tourism in India’s northeastern state of Tripura.

Additionally, it will expedite the import and export of goods and enable local producers to reach international markets more efficiently.

The Indian Railways has proactively allocated Rs 153.84 crores from its budget to accelerate the Agartala-Akhaura connectivity project.

