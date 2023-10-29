Agartala: A 24-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested in Tripura for illegally crossing the border to meet her lover, police said.

The woman, identified as Fatema Nusrat, has a three-year-old child. She fell in love with Nur Jalal, a 34-year-old married man from Tripura, during his frequent visits to Bangladesh for work.

Nusrat, a resident of Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar, had been staying with Jalal at his house in Purba Fulbari, a village near the Tripura-Assam border, for the past 15 days. She was arrested after police received a tip-off about her presence.

During preliminary interrogation, Nusrat admitted that she crossed the border without valid documents. She also revealed that she had been planning to marry Jalal. However, their plans were thwarted when police arrested her.

Jalal is absconding, and police are searching for him. A case has been registered against Nusrat under the Passport Act.

Following her arrest on Wednesday, she was produced before a session court which granted her 14 days in judicial custody, police said.

“We got to know that a Bangladeshi woman was staying at his (Saddam’s) house following which our police team conducted a raid. They found her (Nusrat) and arrested her on Wednesday,” said officer in-charge of Churaibari police station Samaresh Das.