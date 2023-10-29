New Delhi: At least 20 people are reportedly injured in bomb blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Sunday.

According to reports, the blast occurred during a Jehovah witness convention. Bomb squad and forensics team has reached the spot.

Jehovah witnesses are a group of Christians who do not identify as protestants. The Jehovah witness convention is an annual gathering wherein larger assemblies called “Regional Conventions” take place which are usually three days long, Friday-Sunday.

These conventions consist primarily of Bible-based talks, dramatisations, and videos of their preaching work.

Multiple blasts went off in one hall, adding that it is clearly terror attack, News 18 reported.