IMPHAL: The national investigation agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in connection with the Kwakta bomb blast case in Manipur.

The person was arrested by a team of the NIA, with assistance from the Manipur police.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohd Islauddin Khan.

Khan was later produced before a court in Imphal that remanded him to a seven-day NIA custody.

Earlier, another person was arrested by the NIA from Assam in connection with the Kwakta bomb blast case in Manipur.

The person was arrested from Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Noor Hussain.

Hussain was arrested by the NIA, with assistance from the Assam police, for being allegedly involved in a bomb blast in an SUV at Kwakta town in Bishnupur district of Manipur on June 21.

The June 21 Kwakta bomb blast came during the peak of ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities of Manipur.

Three persons sustained injuries and damages were reported from nearby houses in the bomb blast at Kwakta.