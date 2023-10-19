IMPHAL: “Total normalcy being restored soon in Manipur.”

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday (October 19).

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh claimed that around 90 percent peace has been restored in the strife-torn Northeast state.

“90 percent peace has already been restored despite some sections making attempts to discourage it,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

He added: “Total normalcy will be restored soon.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

At least 170 people lost their lives and thousands of others were displaced due to the violence.

Only 1350 looted arms out of over 5600 recovered thus far

Out of5669 arms that were looted from armouries of different security forces in Manipur during the peak of violence in the Northeast state of Manipur, only 1350 have been recovered thus far.

Security forces and police in Manipur have managed to recover 1350 arms in different combing operations conducted at sensitive locations across the state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that while some of the arms and ammunition looted from the state police’s armouries were returned, many were recovered during combing operations conducted by security forces from both hills and valley districts.

The Manipur chief minister was speaking at an event held on the occasion of 132nd Manipur Police Raising Day at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade ground in Imphal on Thursday (October 19).

The CM’s announcement came after security forces and Manipur police in its combing operations recovered 3 arms (SMG Carbine-01, M20 Pistol-01, country-made Pistol-01) from K Phaizawl and K Moljol villages, in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Wednesday (October 18).

In response to the appeals made by the Manipur government, many have voluntarily returned weapons while expressing their confidence in the police and security forces, CM Biren Singh claimed.

He further appealed to those, who have possession of illegal arms and weapons to return those to the state government.

He added that no case or FIR will be filed against those voluntarily surrendering the looted weapons.

The total number of weapons looted from the armouries of Manipur Police was 5669.

1344 were already recovered by September.

Of the 1344 weapons recovered by the end of September, 1249 are sophisticated ones while the other 95 are country-made weapons.

Apart from those weapons looted from police, all unauthorised weapons would be seized, the CM added.