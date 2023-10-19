First of the aid consignments for the population in Gaza Strip of Palestine will enter the territory through the Egypt border.

Egypt has agreed to allow aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip through its border following global anger over Israel’s siege of the region.

United States President Joe Biden informed that his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah Crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid – the only one not controlled by Israel, CNN reported.

Up to 20 trucks from an aid convoy waiting for days at the closed border gate would be allowed into Gaza, said Biden.

Located in Egypt’s north Sinai, the Rafah Crossing is the sole border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

It falls along an 8-mile (12.8-kilometer) fence that separates Gaza from the Sinai desert, and has been tightly controlled on each side of the border for years.

Meanwhile, Russia has sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the civilians of Gaza.

Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for delivery to the Gaza.

Massive protests have erupted across the world, especially the Middle East and Europe, against Israel’s decision of depriving the civilian population of Gaza of basic human needs like food, water and medicine, as part of its retaliation to Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Moreover, Israel has resorted to relentless and ‘indiscriminate’ bombing of the Gaza Strip that has killed over 3500 Palestinian civilians, including children.