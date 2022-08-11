Kolkata: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a cattle smuggling case from Bolpur in West Bengal.

Mondal had skipped another summon by the CBI in the smuggling case a few days ago citing health issues.

It was reported that a doctor of a private hospital had claimed that he was forced to prescribe Monday bed rest.

Also Read: Assam: DMB notifies 28 designated vending zones in Dibrugarh

Monday was served with ten summons by the CBO but he only appeared for two. As he skipped multiple summonses, the CBI arrested him for not “cooperating”.

Reportedly, he even refused to sign the arrest memo and locked himself in a room when the CBI arrested him.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested by Nagaon police for mulling to join ULFA-I

Anubrata Mondal’s arrested is a huge blow to the TMC as he is the Birbhum district president.

It may be mentioned that his personal bodyguard, Saigal Hossain was earlier arrested in June by the CBI in connection with the case.