Palghar: An explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar claimed the lives of at least three workers while 12 were injured.

The blast was reported at a chemical factory located at Tarapur MIDC in Boisar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar.

The factory used to produce gamma acid used in the textile industry.

As per reports, the room of the unit fell off with the explosion.

Reports state that the explosion took place in the reactor vessel of the factory.

An investigation into the matter is being carried out.

All the injured are currently under treatment.