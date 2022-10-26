GUWAHATI: Nearly 1100 people in Assam were affected by the cyclone Sitrang.

Nearly 1100 people in 83 villages across Assam were affected by the cyclonic storm Sitrang.

Sitrang lashed many parts of Assam on Tuesday.

Many houses were damaged due to the storms and rainfall that Cyclone Sitrang brought with it.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1146 people have been affected by the storm.

Also read: Assam | Miya museum row: Teachers among those detained for alleged links with Al-Qaeda

Moreover, 325.501 hectares of crops were also damaged.

Trees and electric poles got uprooted in several areas of Nagaon district in Assam.

However, no casualty due to the cyclonic storm was reported from any part of the state.