GUWAHATI: The police in Assam have detained a teacher named Tanu Dhadumia for his alleged links with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Tanu Dhadumia was present at the inauguration of the controversial Miya museum at Goalpara district of Assam recently.

The arrest of Tanu Dhadumia was confirmed by special DGP of Assam – GP Singh.

“Interrogation would be carried out about his association with AQIS/ABT,” Assam special DGP GP Singh said.

Notably, Tanu Dhadumiya is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Dhaduniya was appointed as the AAP convenor for Nalbari district in Assam in January this year.

Moreover, the Assam police have also detained eight other people across the state in connection with the Miya museum.

Moreover, the police in Nalbari district of Assam have also detained the president of Miya Parishad – Mohar Ali on Tuesday night.

Vice president of the Miya Parishad – Abdul Baten has also been detained by the police from Alamganj area in Dhubri district of Assam.

Assam special DGP GP Singh also informed that both Mohar Ali and Abdul Baten will be interrogated “about their association with AQIS/ABT”.

According to reports, Mohar Ali who was employed as a tutor in a school, was suspended from service last month.

Whereas, Abdul Baten retired as a teacher from the BN College in Dhubri.

Earlier, the Goalpara district administration in Assam sealed the newly-inaugurated Miya museum on Tuesday.

The sealing of the newly-inaugurated Miya museum in Goalpara district of Assam came on the day chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised questions on the funding of the museum.

The Assam CM added that those involved in the setting up of the Miya museum in Goalpara district will come under the ambit of the probe.

The management of the Miya museum will be grilled on the items that have been put on display at the museum that actually belong the Assamese culture, CM Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that if the management of the Miya museum fail to come up with satisfactory answers, legal action would be initiated against it.

The Assam chief minister also hinted at a possible attempt to take hostage the Assamese culture by setting up the Miya museum.

“All the items that are on display at the Miya museum are being used by the Assamese people. The plough items used for catching fish, all belong to the Assamese community,” the Assam CM said hinting at a possible attempt to take hostage the Assamese culture.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added that only lungi (a multi-coloured men’s skirt usually tied around the lower waist below the navel) is an item on display at the museum that actually belongs to the Miya community.