Guwahati: A very shocking CCTV footage has gone viral where it was seen that three men were stabbing a person in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
However, no arrests were made till the filing of this report.
Police informed that the incident took place over a personal dispute.
The three men were repeatedly stabbing a person as he lies on the ground in the middle of a busy road.
Also Read: Assam: Woman killed due to landslide in Lakhimpur
Two men pin down the victim while another in a red shirt stabs him with a knife.
After the victim fell unconscious, the attackers left the spot.
What was more interesting about the attack was that during the attack, many vehicles passed the site but not a single person stopped to intercept the daylight murder.
Also Read: Assam: Another suspected Asarullah Bangla militant arrested
The police later said that the person was murdered by his uncle.
The reason was termed to be a personal dispute.
The police are now searching for the accused.