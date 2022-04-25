Guwahati: A very shocking CCTV footage has gone viral where it was seen that three men were stabbing a person in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

However, no arrests were made till the filing of this report.

Police informed that the incident took place over a personal dispute.

The three men were repeatedly stabbing a person as he lies on the ground in the middle of a busy road.

Two men pin down the victim while another in a red shirt stabs him with a knife.

After the victim fell unconscious, the attackers left the spot.

What was more interesting about the attack was that during the attack, many vehicles passed the site but not a single person stopped to intercept the daylight murder.

The police later said that the person was murdered by his uncle.

The reason was termed to be a personal dispute.

The police are now searching for the accused.