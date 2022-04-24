Guwahati: Another person has been arrested on allegations of being linked with the Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was arrested from Bhandara under Manikpur police station in Bongaigaon.

The police informed that the arrested person has been identified as Syed Ahmed (25).

Bongaigaon Superintendent of police, Swapnil Deka said that the person was arrested based on the statement made by another accused in the case, namely Imran Hussain.

Hussain was arrested earlier on April 18, 2022.

The police further added that bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards and “books encouraging jihad” were found in his possession.

The police said that another accused in the case managed to escape from the spot.

The Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), also called Ansar Bangla is an Islamic Jihadi organization in Bangladesh, implicated in crimes including some brutal attacks and murders of “atheist” bloggers from 2013 to 2015 and a bank heist in April 2015.

The gang was outlawed days after the bank robbery by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 25 May 2015.

The group has been claimed by police to be linked to Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami party in Bangladesh.[4]