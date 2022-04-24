Guwahati: The counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway and for the first time in Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) political existence, it won a seat.

The AJP said that their candidate Hukum Chand Ali Bakshi has won ward no 1 seat of the GMC.

The party’s vice-president Dulu Ahmed on his official social media handle announced the development.

On the other hand, BJP is leading in 23 seats and has already won in at least four seats till the filing of the report.

Till 9:30 am on Sunday, no other party including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw any leads in the counting.

It was anticipated that the AAP might put up a good show in the election but no leads were seen.

The counting is going on for 57 Municipal wards and is expected to be over by 2 pm.