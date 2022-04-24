Guwahati: A teenage girl was found dead in her hostel room at a private college in Goalpara’s Bhalukdubi.

The deceased was a first-year student at the Aurora Academy.

The girl was found dead inside her hostel room hanging from the ceiling and it was suspected that she committed suicide.

However, there was no suicide note found.

The police said that since there was no note found, it was not known why she took the extreme step.

The police said that they are investigating the incident and are checking for any sort of foul-play.

The girl was a resident of the Sardarvita area in Tarangapur.

The police further said that everyone known to her will be questioned in order to find out what exactly had happened.