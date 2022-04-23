Delhi: In a significant development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia has imposed sanctions against Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and 26 other Americans.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the various business executives, politicians, scientists, and journalists will be “denied entry to the Russian Federation on an indefinite basis.” The statement or the sanctions were decided on Thursday.

The ministry claimed that sanctions on these persons were a retaliation for the Biden Administration’s “ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions” against an increasing number of Russian citizens.

Russia has been facing several sanctions by the US and several other allied countries over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil imports were banned, partially removing the country from the SWIFT banking system, and freezing assets of Russian oligarchs suspected to have been aiding the Kremlin have been some of the sanctions.

Here are the 29 Americans who can no longer enter Russia:

Kamala Devi Harris, Vice President of the United States Kathleen Holland Hicks, First Deputy Secretary of Defense Christopher Watson Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Francis Kirby, Deputy Secretary of Defense, official representative of the Department of Defense Ronald Klain, White House Chief of Staff Evan Maureen Ryan, Secretary of the President’s Cabinet, wife of Secretary of State E. Blinken Margaret Goodlander, adviser to the Secretary of Justice, wife of Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security J. Sullivan Douglas Craig Emhoff, husband of Vice President Harris Robert Kagan, political scientist, husband of Senior Deputy Secretary of State W. Nuland Edward Price, State Department spokesman Richard/Rachel Levine, Deputy Minister of Health Brian Thomas Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America Mark Zuckerberg (Mark Elliot Zuckerberg), co-founder and head of the board of directors of Meta (former Facebook) Kathy Warden, president and CEO, Northrop Grumann Corporation Phebe Novakovic, president of General Dynamics Michael Petters, president of Huntington Ingalls Industries William Brown, president of L-3 Harris Technologies Wahid Nawabi, president of Aerovironment Roger Krone, president of Leidos Horacio Rozanski, president of Booz Allen Hamilton Eilee Drake, president, Aerojet Rocketdyne David Deptua, head of research institute Mitchell Institute of Airspace Studies Ryan Roslansky, CEO of the social network LinkedIn George Stephanopoulos, host on the ABC television channel Matthew Kroenig, deputy director of the B. Scowcroft Center for Strategic Security NGO David Ignatius (David Reynolds Ignatius), journalist, expert at the Wilson Center Edward Acevedo, former member of the Illinois Legislature, expert at the Wilson Center Kevin Rothrock, expert at the Wilson Center, editor-in-chief of the English version of the Meduza media portal Bianna Vitalievna Golodryga, senior international analyst at CNN