Guwahati: The police have arrested at least seven persons in connection with an online shopping and cyber fraud in Morigaon.

The accused are identified as Ajmal Hussain (24), Nazrul Islam (27), Nasir Uddin (24), Riyaz Uddin (39), Abdul Jalil (48), Safikul Islam (30) and Swapan Mandal (25).

As per police, the accused were apprehended based on allegations of them being involved in online fraud and duping people via certain illegal means.

As per reports, the accused used to purchase items from online sellers through several fraudulent means.

The police informed that they recovered one laptop, one Aadhaar card machine, three iPhones, seven Android phones, three fridges, three air coolers, sim cards, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards.

They found three bikes in their possession along with Rs 4.38 lakh as well.