President of the European Council – Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv, in a show support for war-ravaged Ukraine.

Michel during his visit to Kyiv said called the Ukrainian capital “heart of a free and democratic Europe”.

President of the European Council – Charles Michel also visited Borodyanka, a town 40 kilometres northwest of Kyiv, which was heavily bombarded by Russia.

“History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here,” President of the European Council – Charles Michel said.

“There can be no peace without justice,” Michel added.

Earlier, mass graves and corpses with hands tied were recovered from the suburbs of Kyiv oblast after the Russian forces retreated to neighbouring Belarus.

Recovery of mass graves and corpses triggered global outrage and sparked calls for investigation into possible war crimes Russian troops allegedly committed during Ukraine war.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation in Borodyanka appeared “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha.