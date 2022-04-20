Guwahati: Even after orders by Supreme Court to halt the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, bulldozers continued to raze structures.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the area days after it witnessed communal clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

The court has ordered a “status quo” on the eviction drive in the area and the matter will be heard tomorrow.

The bulldozers continued to raze shops and other structures as civic officials claimed that they have not received the order yet.

They said that they will act accordingly once they get the order by the court.

Nine bulldozers were deployed by the civic body for the “anti-encroachment” drive with heavy police presence.

Police were deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

The exercise was ordered after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the mayor and asked him to identify illegal constructions by “rioters” and demolish them.

Although the mayor termed the drive as a “routine exercise”, the action timing has raised a series of questions hinting toward political motives.