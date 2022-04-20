Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway recovered narcotics and smuggled/contraband goods worth Rs 26.52 lakh (approx) from 12th to 18th April 2022.

The RPF said that it recovered heroin and brown sugar worth about Rs 14.96 lakh and ganja valued at about Rs 11.56 lakh during this period.

RPF also apprehended one person involved in the transportation of contraband during this period.

The contrabands goods were recovered during regular checks in trains and stations over NF Railway.

In an incident on April 13, 2022, RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) team of Dibrugarh conducted checking at train No. 15669 UP (Nagaland Intercity-Express) at Dibrugarh Railway station and found one suspected person with a backpack.

On checking his backpack, six soap cases containing 78.34 grams of brown sugar worth about Rs 4.96 lakhs were found. The brown sugar was seized and the person was taken into custody.

A case was registered, in this regard by OC, GRP, Tinsukia.

In another incident, the RPF train escorting party while escorting train No. 15604 DN (Ledo – Guwahati Intercity-Express) detected one unclaimed backpack. On checking the bag, 5 plastic soap cases containing some brown powdery substance packed in polythene were found.

On examination, the powdery substances tested to be heroin, weighing about 62.19 grams worth about Rs 10 lakh.

Later, the seized heroin was handed over to OC/GRP/Guwahati for further necessary action.

In a recent incident on 18th April 2022, CIB of RPF, Tinsukia recovered 17.7 kgs of unclaimed ganja worth Rs 1.77 lakh (approx) while conducting check-in train No. 15934 UP from Mariani to New Tinsukia station. Moreover, during April 12-18, RPF recovered ganja weighing about 100 kgs worth about Rs 9.79 lakhs while performing duty in various stations and different trains.

Proving a deterrent filter force for the culprits involved in smuggling and transportation of contraband goods through Railways, RPF detected 488 cases of narcotics, smuggled and contraband goods worth more than Rs 15.63 crores with the arrest of 124 persons involved in it from April 2021 to March 2022.