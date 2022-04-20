Guwahati: BTR Chief Pramod Boro’s convoy met with an accident last night resulting in the death of one police personnel and three others being injured.

As per sources, the convoy was en route to Rangia from Tamulpur and the accident took place in the 11th Mile of Rangia.

Although nothing happened to Pramod Boro or his vehicle, an escort vehicle lost control and fell into the ditch.

One of the personnel in the vehicle, identified as Raju Kalita died during the impact.

Three others identified as Brojen Rajbongshi, Utpal Patgiri and Prakash Boro were critically injured.

They have been shifted to a medical facility for treatment but are still in critical condition.

No civilian was injured in the accident.