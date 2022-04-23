Guwahati: Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Ripun Bora has been appointed the president of the All India Trinamool Congress-Assam unit on Saturday.

Bora had recently quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress citing internal conflicts among the leaders in Congress.

Bora joined the TMC on April 17.

In a letter, while resigning from the Congress, Ripun Bora said, “Instead of fighting aggressively and unitedly to prevent BJP at this critical juncture of the country, the leader of this grand old Congress party at different levels are fighting each other for their vested interest.”

He further alleged that a section of senior leaders from the Assam Congress had been “maintaining secret understanding with the BJP Govt mainly with the Chief Minister.”

Sources said that Bora had joined the TMC based on certain conditions and one was to be the president of the Assam unit of the Bengal based party.

A letter by AITC’s national secretary, Abhishek Banerjee stated that the chairperson of the party, Mamata Banerjee envisioned vast change for the furtherance and advancement of “Assam and its people with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) at the forefront”.

The letter added, “The Chairperson is pleased to appoint Shri Ripun Bora (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha & former Minister, Govt. of Assam) as the State President of AITC Assam unit with immediate effect.”