Guwahati: The police said that they have impounded a truck loaded with 21 cattle heads on Saturday in Biswanath’s Sootea.

A police official told the media that based on a tip-off they intercepted a truck loaded with the cattle near Sootea old centre.

Also Read: Panel asks Assam govt to issue ID cards to ‘Assamese Muslims’ to identify as indigenous group

On checking the truck, the police found 21 cattle-heads loaded in a congested manner.

The occupants of the truck were detained after the seizure.

They have been identified as Ashikur Rahman and Abu Alam.

Also Read: Assam: Congress, Akhil Gogoi stage protest in Kokrajhar demanding Jignesh Mevani’s release

The cattle heads were being taken to Nagaon and were brought from Silapathar.

A police source said that the cattle were being transported without a permit and valid documents.