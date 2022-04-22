Kokrajhar: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi termed the arrest of Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani as political conspiracy and demanded his immediate release.

Gogoi on Friday visited met the arrested MLA at Kokrajhar police station.

Terming the arrest of Mevani as another instance to crush the Opposition, Gogoi said Mevani has been vocal against wrong-doing of the BJP before the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly election for which he was arrested.

He demanded that Mevani should be released immediately unconditionally or there would be countrywide protests.

On the other hand, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee carried out a protest in front of Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested MLA.

Several senior APCC leaders including General Secretary Apurva Bhattacharjee participated in the protest.

The prominent Dalit leader from Gujarat was arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur circuit House in Gujarat late Wednesday night over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brought to Assam’s Kokrajhar.

The MLA from Gujarat was arrested after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Kokrajhar police station on April 19 2022 under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities. BTR executive member from BJP registered the FIR.

The Congress MLA from Vadgam Gujarat Jignesh Mevani was on Friday sent to three-day police custody by a local court in Kokrajhar.