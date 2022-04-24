Guwahati: The investigating agencies have found that the cyber attack on Oil India Limited’s (OIL) system in Assam’s Duliajan was executed from Nigeria.

The agencies found that the attackers had planted ransomware in its server from Nigeria.

The attack was reported on April 10 when a cyber attack took place on one of the workstations of the Geological and Reservoir department of OIL.

It was intimated by the OIL IT department on April 12.

The cyber attacker demanded $ 75,00,000 (over Rs 57 crore) as ransom through a note posted on the infected PC.

The government announced a high-level probe into the issue and it was yet to figure out if the attack was a targetted one or a random one.

The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police took over the investigation of the Oil India Limited cyberattack case.

A team of officials from the cybercrime cell of Assam police’s CID is already camping at the field headquarters of Oil India Limited at Duliajan in the Dibrugarh district.

Earlier, a two-member team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) also visited the Duliajan-based field headquarters of Oil India Limited in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.