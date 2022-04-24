Guwahati: The Nagaon Police has arrested a person with several fake Adhaar cards, PAN cards, SIM cards along with electronic items from the Haiborgaon area at a checking.

Police sources said that they had a source input a “Naka checking” was set near the Haiborgaon Town Outpost.

During the checking, the police came across a person travelling on a Tata Tiago.

On checking him, the police recovered ten fake sim cards, five fake Adhaar cards, five fake PAN Cards and four mobile handsets from the accused.

The accused was identified as Abu Salma.

The police said that during the enquiry it was found that the Adhaar cards were made with different IDs, names and addresses.

The addresses on them were from places like Delhi, Mumbai, Nasik etc.

However, the photographs on those cards were the same.

The same was done with the PAN cards.

During interrogation, the accused person revealed that he was part of an online scam.

He uses fake cards and sims through an app namely Tata Neu which provides EMI to buy online products.

The accused allegedly created many online accounts on TATA Neu and received credit limits up to Rs. 1.5 lakh per Adhaar and sim number. Accordingly, he ordered expensive electronic items through the app and received the items via Blue Dart courier services.

Further, a raid was conducted at Blue Dart Courier Service, South Haiborgaon, and recovered 3 refrigerators, 3 Android mobiles handsets and one AC.

The arrested person is a resident of Silpukhuri of Morigaon.